Alia Bhatt, Spotted With Ranbir Kapoor, On Pregnancy Style: 'Should I Raid His Wardrobe?'

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were pictured in Mumbai.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt, on Friday, revealed her struggles and inspirations behind choosing her maternity clothes. From raiding her husband Ranbir Kapoor's wardrobe to looking for over-size clothes from her regular brands, the actor in a long note revealed how she wore flowy dress to avoid unwanted belly-touching and added elastic to her favourite jeans to stay in style. The actor shared a note on Instagram, which read, "Two years ago, I started a children's clothing brand. Everyone asked why I'm doing a kids brand when I don't have kids. Now, I'm launching my own line of maternity wear. I don't think anyone will ask why (smiley face emoticon). But let me tell you anyway. It's not like I've bought maternity clothes before. But when I got down to it, I was overwhelmed."

She added, "You don't know how you're going to look or feel over the next few months and let's be honest, not being able to find the right thing to wear can be stressful. Do I buy brands I already wear but in a bigger size? Should I raid Ranbir's wardrobe? And just because my body is changing doesn't mean my sense of style has to, right? So I started making my personal style more bump-friendly. I added elastic to my favourite jeans, designed shirts that I didn't have to share with my husband, and wore flowy dresses so as to not invite any unwanted belly-touching. Comfort took priority over any 'airport looks'. What started off as me trying to fill a gap in my existing wardrobe, led to an entire maternity collection. And I can't wait to give you a sneak-peek tomorrow!"

Many of her fans appreciated her post by dropping heart, fire and star-eyed emojis in its comments section.

Check out her post here:

Earlier today, Alia Bhatt was spotted with her husband and actor Ranbir Kapoor in Mumbai. The Brahmastra co-stars were accompanied by their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji. The trio was seen posing at the screening of their film Brahmastra Part One: Shiva in Sion, Mumbai. Later, they were also seen waving at their fans from the balcony of a building in Mumbai. Alia Bhatt was wearing a beautiful orange flowy dress, while Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji sported casual looks.

Check out their pictures here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor at the screening of Brahmastra.

The couple posed with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji.

The couple waved at the fans.

Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt wore a beautiful orange dress.

Ranbir Kapoor sported a casual look.

Parents-to-be Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor recently appeared in their first film together Brahmastra Part One: Shiva. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji, also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, Shah Rukh Khan and Mouni Roy in the lead roles.

Alia Bhatt married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. She announced her pregnancy in June. The actor will be soon making her Hollywood debut with the film Heart Of Stone, starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the lead roles.