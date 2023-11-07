Inside Pic Of Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor From Daughter Raha's Birthday Celebrations

An inside photo from the party. (courtesy: chefharsh)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor celebrated their daughter Raha's first birthday on Monday along with friends and family. Meanwhile, an inside photo from the party was shared by one of the chefs along with his team and Ranbir-Alia. "Happy Birthday Raha," read the caption. Both Alia and Ranbir can be seen happily posing in the picture. The chef also posted a glimpse of baby Raha's birthday menu, which comprised fries, ribbon sandwiches, Brie chilli cheese toast, tacos, dosa among other delicacies.

Take a look at the photos here:

We also got a glimpse of baby Raha's birthday cake and cupcakes with her name on it that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor had sent for the paparazzi stationed outside their house. Check it out:

On Raha's first birthday, Alia Bhatt shared a photo dump on her Instagram. It was accompanied by a note for her daughter that read, "Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives... You make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby Tiger... we love you more than love itself."

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter on November 6 last year. The actress announced the news of her daughter's arrival with this post and she wrote: "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt recently won the National Film Award for her performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She also made her big Hollywood debut this year with Gal Gadot's Heart Of Stone.

Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar with Shraddha Kapoor. His next project is Sandeep ReddyVanga's Animal with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Rashmika Mandanna. The film will release in December this year.