To 'Darling' Raha, Adorable Birthday Wishes From Grandmoms Neetu Singh And Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha Kapoor has turned one today and her grandmom Neetu Kapoor cannot be more thrilled. On her granddaughter's 1st birthday, the Jugjugg Jeeyo star wrote a heartfelt note on Instagram, expressing her joy. She wrote, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back." Cute isnt it ? However Neetu Singh wasn't the only one wishing baby Raha as her maternal grandmom and Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan also wished the little one in the most adorable way. She wrote, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe its already been a whole year. Happy birthday darling Raha."

Meanwhile mom Alia Bhatt, who has kept her daughter away from the media glare ever since her birth, recently opened up about her decision to not reveal Raha's face to the world. Alia Bhatt said to The Hindustan Times, "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old." However, Alia assured the fact that she will reveal her baby's face when she'll be comfortable with the idea.

On the work front,  Alia Bhatt is acting and producing the action film Jigra. Next up for her is a period drama titled Baiju Bawra which will also star Ranveer Singh. Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for Animal. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

