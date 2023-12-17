Cuteness Alert: Alia Bhatt Reveals Daughter Raha's Nicknames

Images instagrammed by Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt hosted a "Sunday Funday - Ask me Anything session" on Instagram story. No points for guessing that questions about Raha popped up during the session. A fan wanted to know what Raha's nick name is. Alia Bhatt promptly replied to that question and revealed three nick names of Raha. Can you guess what are they? Well, they are - Rahu, Rara, Lollipop. Alia also added a disclaimer at the end of her post. It read, "to name a few". Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's daughter Raha turned a year old in November.

Another fan asked if Alia still feels separation anxiety for Raha. Alia replied to this, "It's never easy leaving her. But I guess I will take a while to change. Knowing she's with family even when I'm away makes me feel less guilty somehow."

FYI, Alia Bhatt shot the song Tum Kya Mile from Rocky Aur Ranii Ki Prem Kahani four months after Raha's birth. She shared an extensive post on motherhood, new experience and balancing professional and personal lives back then in another ask me anything session. The post read, "This was from the last day of shoot... I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy... You feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in your energy. .. But I am grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere... Especially those who have to resume work immediately Postpartum cause it's never easy. "

Alia continued, "Vaibhavi (Merchant, the choreographer of the song) mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom, sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl's first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything."

Alia also talked about her "sepration anxiety" for Raha on the show Koffee With Karan 8. She came with her sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor on the show. Alia said, referring to the shoot of the song Tum Kya Mile for KJo's film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, "I wasn't sleeping at night, I was feeding, I was rushing in between shoots. So I called Ranbir and I told him I was finding it very difficult so he pushed his work and said 'don't worry, I'm going to come and pick her up'."

Alia added, "It was very relaxing for me but it was also the first time I was separating from (Raha) so I felt very guilty. So that guilt carried on and it was just one and a half days later that I travelled back and I saw a photo where the side of her face was kind of visible and I just broke down." Alia continued, "And I realise I wasn't breaking down just because I didn't want people to see her face. When we meet people Ranbir and I are like please give her your blessings, Raha do namaste, this that. We are proud of our baby. But it was too many emotions put together and I'm so protective of my loved ones that I was just like, oh god I don't want that conversation. But I realise I was just exhausted and overwhelmed at that time."

Alia shared some adorable images on the first birthday of Raha. In the pictures, we can see tiny hands smeared with cream. There's also a picture of Raha holding marigolds. A third slide features a tiny music box playing La Vie En Rose. Alia wrote in the caption, "Our joy, our life.. our light! it feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away..there's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger .. we love you more than love itself." Take a look:

Alia Bhatt, who won the National Award for Best Actress this year, will next be seen in Vasan Bala's Jigra.