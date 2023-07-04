Alia Bhatt On Shooting Experience Of Tum Kya Mile : 'I Feel For New Mothers Everywhere'

Alia in the song Tum Kya Mile . (Courtesy: DeadOverHeels)

Ever since the song Tum Kya Mille from Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani released, the makers have been leaving no stone unturned to make it the talk of the town. Hours after the trailer of the movie released on Tuesday, Alia hosted an "Ask Me Anything" session with fans on her Instagram story to check feedback of the trailer. Just one day back, Alia revealed that she shot the song Tum Kya Mile four months after her daughter Raha's birth. Taking a cue from that, a fan asked about Alia's experience of shooting the song post after her delivery. Alia replied to the fan with an extensive post.

Alia posted a pretty picture of herself from the set. In that frame, the actor is seen covering herself with a red shawl over a black kurti. Alia wrote in the post, "This was from the last day of shoot... I look tired but satisfied! Going back to work as a new mom in any profession will never be easy... You feel various emotions all at once not to mention the major physical difference in your energy. .. But I am grateful and feel very privileged and supported by a team and crew that was understanding. I feel for new mothers everywhere... Especially those who have to resume work immediately Postpartum cause it's never easy. "

Alia continued, "Vaibhavi (Merchant, the choreographer of the song) mam would try plan her shots according to my nursing schedule and my mom sister were baby sitting whenever I was away!!! But it was my baby girl's first trip to Kashmir and seeing the mountains through her eyes was just everything." Alia dropped a heart emoji at the end of her note.

The makers unveiled the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani today. Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "The power of love and the power of families - both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead. In cinemas on 28th July."

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).