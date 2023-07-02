Alia Bhatt Reveals She Shot Tum Kya Mile Four Months After Giving Birth To Daughter Raha

Image was shared on YouTube. (courtesy: SaregamaMusic)

It is safe to say Tum Kya Milefrom Ranveer Singh-Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is the love song of the year. Even though Ranveer and Alia's on-screen chemistry received mixed reviews, people are loving Arijit Singh and Shreya Ghoshal's vocals. Now, the makers have released a BTS video of the shooting of the song. It captures choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant guiding Alia and Ranveer on how to traverse the snowy terrain with their dance moves. We also see multiple snippets of Karan Johar interacting with the lead pair and making them comfortable in the chilly weather. In the video, while both Ranveer and Alia expressed their thoughts about Tum Kya Mile, the actress revealed that she shot the song four months after having her baby girl, Raha Kapoor.

According to Alia Bhatt, Tum Kya Mile is like that “quintessential ode to Yash Chopra kind of love song.” Talking about how she shot the song four months after having a baby, she said, “It is my first love song in snow, wearing a chiffon saree. I have seen the final result and I feel so happy that it is something I can proudly say that I did four months after having a baby. So I really prepped myself up to this. I really wanted it to be outstanding.”

Meanwhile, the BTS clip opens with Ranveer saying, “The essence of the song goes along with the way it has been captured. There is a certain lyricism to it.” The actor further expressed that it is his favourite song from the album. “Every Karan Johar movie just has to have that one sparkling gem of a love song. It is my favourite song on the album,” he said.

Watch the making of Tum Kya Mile here:

Previously, Karan Johar confessed that he is sorry for freezing Alia Bhatt in Manish Malhotra chiffons in the snow for the song. Ahead of the release of the song, the filmmaker shared an extensive post with a still from the track, featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh. An excerpt from Karan's post reads, "This is also the first shoot Alia did after the birth of her angel.” He further added, "I remain in apology for freezing her in Manish Malhotra chiffons...in sympathy, I fell drastically ill through the shoot (a karmic punishment perhaps).”

Alia Bhatt and husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby girl, in November last year. They named her Raha Kapoor.

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is slated to release on July 28.