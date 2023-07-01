Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Look Test For Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ranveer Singh with Alia Bhatt. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Karan Johar has actively been sharing pictures from the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani look tests on his Instagram profile on Saturday. In the morning, he shared a picture of the film's lead actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, twinning in red outfits. It was followed by new pictures of Alia Bhatt in a neon saree and Ranveer in a white tee. Karan Johar captioned the post, "Some more look test images of Rocky Aur Rani... right before we began shooting the prem kahaani...but what exactly is the kahaani? Trailer dropping in a few days! Watch this space."

This morning, Karan Johar posted these pictures of Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh on Instagram and he wrote in his caption, "Our very first look test of the film! When we were locking looks for Rocky and Rani."

The one where Rocky and Rani were twinning in black. Karan Johar posted the picture on his Instagram story.

The film's impressive ensemble cast, other than Gully Boy co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly.

On the work front, Karan Johar will soon make an action film. He was also seen judging the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 10. Karan Johar's Dharma Productions has a bunch of upcoming films lined-up including Yodha. The recent releases include Govinda Naam Mera, Jug Jugg Jeeyo, Liger, Selfiee and Brahmastra, to name a few.