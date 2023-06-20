Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser: Alia Bhatt And Ranveer Singh's Love In The Time Of Family Drama

Still from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Teaser. (courtesy: aliaabhatt )

Throw in some dramatic song sequences, stunning sarees and soulful music and you have got yourself another one of Karan Johar's brainchild. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is exactly that and so much more. Though Ranveer Singh is quite a delight while romancing Alia in picturesque locations, Alia Bhatt steals the show by looking drop-dead gorgeous in her many, many sarees in the one-minute teaser. The teaser also gives us a glimpse of the rest of the stellar cast comprising veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Love with a hint of chaos and a dash of family drama, sums up the teaser of this Karan Johar directorial. Undoubtedly, the short video keeps us hooked and makes us want to see Alia and Ranveer a lot more on the screen.

Sharing the teaser, Alia wrote, "Teasing you with a teaser for now… kahaani toh bas shuru hui hai abhi…(The story has just begun)." Take a look at the teaser here:

Last month, Karan Johar unveiled the first look of his much-awaited film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The first look of the movie served to introduce the lead characters of the film, Rocky, which will be played by Ranveer Singh and Rani, which will be played by Alia Bhatt. The larger-than-life posters of the two were a treat to the eyes.

The lead pair Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh also shared the posters on their respective feeds. Alia Bhatt shared the poster of herself and Ranveer and wrote, "Meet Rocky aur Rani #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani, a film by Karan Johar in his 25th anniversary year. In cinemas 28th July 2023."

Take a look:

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stars Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. The film also features veteran actors Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. The film will be released in cinemas on July 28, 2023.