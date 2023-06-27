Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Song Tum Kya Mile Teaser: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar's Magic

Alia and Ranveer in Tum Kya Mile. (courtesy: karanjohar)

Picture this - a track featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, add a dash of Karan Johar's dreamy direction, Arijit Singh's enchanting voice, Amitabh Bhattacharya's lyrics and Pritam's tunes to the mix - sounds like a blockbuster chart in the making, right? Well, Karan Johar, on Tuesday morning, teased his fans with a glimpse of the track Tum Kya Mile from his upcoming film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. He shared a brief video that begins with the text "The dream team - Karan Johar, Pritam, Arijit Singh and Amitabh Bhattacharya invites you to fall in love." The video then transitions to a picture of Alia Bhatt (in what else but a chiffon saree) and Ranveer Singh in a snowy place. The track Tum Kya Mile is slated to release tomorrow.

Karan Johar captioned the post, "This is a special one...Working with my favourite people again and bringing some love this season. Tum Kya Mile song - Out tomorrow. Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani in cinemas on 28th July."

Check out Karan Johar's post here:

The teaser of the film released last week and it went insanely viral. Posting the teaser, Karan Johar wrote, "Presenting to you the first glimpse of a piece of my heart - Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani! I'm thrilled and super excited to finally let it unfurl for you all to see...watch...and give love."

The film's impressive ensemble cast, other than Gully Boy co-stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, also includes Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog, Anjali Anand, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly.