Why Karan Johar Was Afraid About Ranveer-Alia's <i>Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani</i> Not Doing Well

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Johar expressed initial nerves about the film's potential for failure. He believed the trailer suggested the film was predictable and unoriginal. This marked Johar's return to directing after a seven-year hiatus.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, was a quintessential Karan Johar film with all the right commercial elements in place. Grand sets, beautiful costumes, killer soundtracks, and an ensemble cast that keeps viewers transfixed on the big screen.

However, Karan Johar initially was nervous about the film not doing well. The reason he revealed was that, had the film tanked, he was worried that people would not take him seriously.

In an interview with Raj Shamani, Karan said, "Andar hi andar main bahut nervous ho gaya tha ki what if I fail?"

Karan further elaborated, "I think trailer ek vibe de rahi thi ki been there, done that film hai. Mujhe ye baat ka ehsaas aa chuka tha kyuki main bahut aware hu."

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani marked Karan Johar's return to the director's seat after 7 years, his last film before this was Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Hence, the nervousness was justified. He went on to add how the film was stuck between big releases like Barbie and Oppenheimer, with Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 also in the cue. All of which went on to become massive blockbusters.

Karan Johar was as candid as he could be about his biggest insecurity being failure. The director candidly spoke about the fear he felt before the release, but then the film was released, and the rest is history.

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani also had Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Dharmendra, Tota Roychowdhury, and Churni Ganguly in key roles. The film was released in theatres on July 28, 2023.