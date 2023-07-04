Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Trailer: Alia Bhatt-Ranveer Singh Are United By Love, Divided By Families

Ranveer and Alia in a still from the film. (courtesy: YouTube)

Attention folks, the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is here and it is everything we had hoped for. Like a quintessential Karan Johar film, this one too has romance, bling and of course, family drama (lots of it). The trailer begins with a fight sequence between Rani Chatterjee (Alia Bhatt) and Rocky Randhawa (Ranveer Singh). A meet cute later, they fall in love. Rocky and Rani are the definition of opposites attract - she is well-read and he is street smart. The two manage to overcome all their difference together - their opposite personalities, Rocky's lack of general knowledge and everything else - well almost. The only problem is Rocky and Rani's families. They are just too different.

A dance sequence teaser later, Rani and Rocky have a eureka moment - to switch families for a while. Rani decides to spend some time with the Randhawas (Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Aamir Bashir, Kshitee Jog and Anjali Anand) and Rocky lives with the Chatterjees, which include Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Namit Das and Churni Ganguly. And then begins a roller-coaster of their kahaani what with cultural shocks, unappreciated one-liners (on Rocky's part), Bigg Boss references among other factors. Post switch changes won't be easy as their families fail to see what Rocky and Rani see in each other. We will have to wait for flipping through the pages of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

Check out the trailer of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani here:

Sharing the trailer, Karan Johar wrote, "The power of love and the power of families - both undefeatable. Presenting to you the trailer of #RockyAurRaniKiiPremKahaani - a glimpse of the grand celebration that lies ahead. In cinemas on 28th July."

After Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy, this movie marks the second collaboration between Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt. It also marks the return of Karan Johar as a director after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016).