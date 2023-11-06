Alia Bhatt's Aww-Dorable Birthday Wish For Raha: 'You Make Every Day Feel Like Cake'

Image shared by Alia Bhatt. (Courtesy: AliaBhatt)

Alia Bhatt shared the post we were all waiting for today – a birthday wish for daughter Raha, one today. Alia's post is on behalf of both herself and husband Ranbir Kapoor who is not officially on Instagram. Alia's birthday wish for Raha is a set of photos showing the toddler's hands – the first picture features an adorable cake smash, the second shows Raha holding marigolds. A third slide features a tiny music box playing La Vie En Rose.

Alia Bhatt's caption reads: “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger… we love you more than love itself.”

See her post here:

Earlier in the day, Raha's grandmoms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan also left heartfelt birthday wishes for the little one. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back." Cute isnt it ? However Neetu Singh wasn't the only one wishing baby Raha as her maternal grandmom and Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan also wished the little one in the most adorable way. She wrote, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe its already been a whole year. Happy birthday darling Raha."

Take a look at the birthday posts below:

Meanwhile mom Alia Bhatt, who has kept her daughter away from the media glare ever since her birth, recently opened up about her decision to not reveal Raha's face to the world. Alia Bhatt said to The Hindustan Times, "I don't want it to seem like I am hiding my daughter. I am proud of her. If the cameras were not rolling right now, I would put a giant image of her on the screen. I love her. I am proud of our baby. But we are new parents. We don't know how we feel about her face splashed out all over the internet, she's barely a year old." However, Alia assured the fact that she will reveal her baby's face when she'll be comfortable with the idea.

Alia Bhatt, who recently won the National Award for Best Actress, will next be seen in Jigra.