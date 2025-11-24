After A 70-Year Friendship, Dharmendra Dies On Salim Khan's 90th Birthday

It's a heartbreaking coincidence that legendary actor Dharmendra died at the age of 89 on the same day as the 90th birthday of the screenwriter of his superhit films Sholay and Seeta Aur Geeta, Salim Khan. The actor and the writer were born days apart in the year 1935. Dharmendra would have turned 90 on December 8, 2025.

Salim Khan, as the one-half of the former iconic writer duo Salim-Javed, first worked with Dharmendra in the 1972 film Seeta Aur Geeta, which starred the late actor's future wife Hema Malini in the title double role.

Dharmendra, and Salim Khan, along with Javed Akhtar, worked on three more films, including the iconic Sholay which turned 50 earlier this year. Other films that they worked together include the multi-starrer Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973) and Chacha Bhatija (1977).

But it was Sholay that went on to rule the annals of Hindi cinema. In the Ramesh Sippy directorial, which was declared a superflop in the initial days of its release, Dharmendra played the philandering, colourful, and daredevil Veeru who famously asked his lover Basanti (played by his future wife Hema Malini) "inn kutton ke saamne mat naachna" when they were being held in captivity by the notorious dacoit Gabbar Singh (Amjad Khan).

Their relationship that started over 50 years ago blossomed into a personal one over the years even though they only collaborated with each other in the capacities of an actor and a writer in four movies.

In an old behind-the-scenes clip, Salim Khan once recalled about his and Dharmendra's association that preceded their film careers.

Dharmendra played a father-figure in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya, which was directed and produced by Salim Khan's youngest son Sohail Khan. Salman Khan, who was very close to Dharmendra and has always credited the late actor for inspiring him to take up bodybuilding, starred in the lead role in the Hindi movie which also starred Kajol.

"Dharam ji and I go back a long time, our association goes back to 1958-1959. Both of us had come together, both of us had seen a lot of struggle. A lot of things are common between us. He's a wonderful person and he was the only choice for this role when we thought about making this film. He's like a family member and like an elder brother to us. That's all I can say about him," Salim Khan had said.

At a recent event in Qatar, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan had spoken about his love for Dharmendra, adding he hoped the actor would get well soon.

Calling Dharmendra his ultimate fitness inspiration since the 90s, Salman Khan said, "Mere aane se pehle ek hi shaks the woh hain Dharam ji (Before me, it was always Dharam ji). He is my father, that's the end. I love that man, and I just hope that he will come back."

Both Salim Khan and Salman Khan attended Dharmendra's last rites at the Pawan Hans crematorium in the afternoon.

The day began with Salim Khan's family members posting celebratory messages for his milestone 90th birthday, and it will now end with them mourning Dharmendra's death.

