Emotional Salman Khan Prays For Dharmendra's Recovery: "I Just Hope He Comes Back"

Film veteran Dharmendra was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday morning. He was reportedly "critical" over the past few days and was on life support. Salman Khan, who is currently on his Dabangg Tour in Qatar, spoke about his ultimate fitness inspiration since the 90s, which is Dharmendra.

While on stage, Salman Khan said, "Mere aane se pehle ek hi shaks the woh hain Dharam ji. He is my father, that's the end. I love that man, and I just hope that he will come back."

Dharmendra On Salman Khan

In an old Big Boss episode, Dharmendra had once spoken warmly about Salman.

Dharmendra had funnily remarked, "Waise main toh kahunga, yeh mera beta hai. Mere teen bete hain - teeno jazbaati hain, khuddar hain, transparent hain. Par yeh mujh par thoda zyada gaya hai."

On another occasion, Dharmendra praised Salman Khan as a "genuine" man. The veteran superstar shared, "Today, if I call anyone from the industry, everyone will be there because of my family's goodwill. Salman himself is a very good human being. I love him; he's a wonderful person. He's genuine."

In an old chat with Bollywood Life back in 2015, Dharmendra had even mentioned that Salman Khan would be able to portray him in his biopic perfectly.

Salman Khan and Dharmendra worked together in the 1998 film Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya. Salman Khan was one of the first celebrities who rushed to the hospital on Monday night to meet the ailing Dharmendra.

Dharmendra's Latest Update

Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. The actor, reportedly, was admitted to the hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness.

"Dharmendra ji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 AM. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement, saying the actor was discharged, requesting the media to refrain from further speculation.

