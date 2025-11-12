"Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home": Breach Candy Doctor

Film veteran Dharmendra, 89, was discharged from Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on Wednesday. The actor, reportedly, was admitted to the hospital on October 31 after he complained of breathlessness.

This morning, an ambulance was seen leaving the hospital for the actor's home. Dr. Prof Pratit Samdani, who was treating Dharmendra at the hospital, confirmed to NDTV that the veteran actor's treatment "would continue at home."

"Dharmendraji has been discharged from the hospital around 7.30 am. He will be treated at home as the family has decided to give him home treatment," Dr. Prof Pratit Samdani of Breach Candy Hospital told NDTV.

Dharmendra's family also issued a statement, saying the actor was discharged.

It read, "Mr. Dharmendra has been discharged from the hospital and will continue his recovery at home. We kindly request the media and the public to refrain from any further speculation and to respect his and the family's privacy during this time.We appreciate everyone's love, prayers, and good wishes for his continued recovery, good health, and long life. Please respect him because he loves you."

On Tuesday, several portals had reported on the actor's death. Slamming the "false reports", Dharmendra's daughter Esha Deol put out a statement, saying that her father is "stable and recovering."

"The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery," read the Instagram post by Esha Deol, who also disabled the comments section.

After Esha Deol, Dharmendra's second wife Hema Malini also issued a statement, blasting the false reports on his health.

"What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy," she wrote on the microblogging site.

Dharmendra's elder son Sunny Deol's Team also shared a health update yesterday, saying that the senior actor is responding to the treatment and the family is hoping for a miracle.

In a new statement, Sunny Deol's Team said, "Dharmendra is responding. Family is hoping for a miracle."

Dharmendra has been on ventilator support since November 10, sources close to the family told NDTV. He was believed to be "critical", as per sources.

Dharmendra's family members, including Hema Malini, Sunny Deol, and Bobby Deol, and film stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Govinda visited the ailing actor at the hospital on Monday. Aamir Khan, along with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt, visited the hospital last night.

Dharmendra, one of the most celebrated matinee icons, is known for films like Sholay, Dharam Veer, Chupke Chupke, Mera Gaon Mera Desh, and Dream Girl. Dharmendra was last seen in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, starring Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon.

He will next be seen in Ikkis with Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda playing the lead. The film is slated to be released on December 25.