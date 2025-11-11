Esha Deol's Ex-Husband Bharat Takhtani Arrives At Breach Candy Hospital To Meet Dharmendra

Esha Deol's ex-husband, businessman Bharat Takhtani, was spotted arriving at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, November 11, to check on veteran actor Dharmendra's health.

His visit came shortly after Abhay Deol and other members of the Deol family were seen at the hospital.

Earlier in the day, Esha Deol addressed the growing speculation surrounding her father's health through an Instagram statement. Refuting circulating rumours, she wrote, "The media seems to be in overdrive and spreading false news. My father is stable and recovering. We request everyone to give our family privacy. Thank you for the prayers for papa's speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, veteran actress and Dharmendra's wife Hema Malini expressed strong disapproval of false reports about her husband's condition. Taking to X, she wrote, "What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy."

What is happening is unforgivable! How can responsible channels spread false news about a person who is responding to treatment and is recovering? This is being extremely disrespectful and irresponsible. Please give due respect to the family and its need for privacy. — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) November 11, 2025

In an additional update, Sunny Deol's team released a brief statement confirming the same. "Dharmendra is responding. Family is hoping for a miracle," the note read.

About Esha Deol And Bharat Takhtani's Relationship

Bharat Takhtani's hospital visit has drawn attention, given his recent public re-emergence. The entrepreneur, who was married to Esha Deol for over a decade, recently confirmed his relationship with Dubai-based entrepreneur Meghna Lakhani.

Esha and Bharat married in 2012 and announced their separation last year after 11 years together. In a joint statement, the couple had shared, "We have mutually and amicably decided to part ways. Through this shift in our lives, the best interests and welfare of our two children are and will be of utmost importance to us. We would appreciate our privacy being respected."

The former couple share two daughters, Radhya and Miraya.

ALSO READ: "Dharmendra Is Responding, Family Is Hoping For A Miracle," Says Sunny Deol In New Statement