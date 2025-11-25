Ranbir Kapoor And Alia Bhatt Meet The Deols After Dharmendra's Death

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Sunny Deol's residence to offer their condolences following the death of veteran actor Dharmendra. The couple were seen entering the Deol family home, visibly emotional as they joined others in mourning the legendary star.

Alia Bhatt also paid tribute to her co-star from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Taking to her Instagram handle, she wrote, "A legend who lit up every frame and every heart. You will be missed, Dharam Ji."

Earlier in the day, Karisma Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were also spotted arriving at Dharmendra's bungalow.

On Monday, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh arrived at the crematorium to bid a final farewell to the iconic actor. Shah Rukh Khan was also seen at the Pawan Hans crematorium later in the day, navigating through a heavy crowd of fans and police deployment as he left the venue after paying his respects.

Dharmendra's wife, Hema Malini, and daughter, Esha Deol, who appeared visibly devastated, rushed to the crematorium to say their last goodbyes. Several stars, including Amitabh Bachchan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, were also present.

In recent years, Dharmendra had been residing at his Khandala farmhouse with Prakash Kaur, spending much of his time away from the limelight.

He was admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai a short while ago due to health complications. Though he was discharged after showing improvement, later reports indicated he had been placed on a ventilator as his condition worsened.

Dharmendra leaves behind a legacy that spans more than six decades. His final on-screen appearance will be in Ikkis, co-starring Agastya Nanda, scheduled to release on December 25.

