Shaheen Bhatt's Adorable Birthday Post For Her 'Bean' Raha: 'There Is No Greater Joy Than Loving You'

Image was shared by Shaheen Bhatt. (Courtesy: shaheenbs)

Aunt Shaheen Bhatt's birthday wish for her little neice Raha could not get any more adorable. Raha, the daughter of actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, turned one today. On the occasion of her 1st birthday, her aunt Shaheen shared a cute picture of a piece of cardboard in the shape of the number 1 with Raha written on it. Alongside the picture, Shaheen wrote a sweet birthdsay message. It read, "Time flies when you're having fun. Happy Birthday my bean - there is no greater joy than loving you."

Raha's mom Alia, grandmoms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan left adorable birthday posts for the toddler on their Instagram feed.

Alia's birthday wish for Raha compised of a set of photos showing the toddler's hands, the first picture features an adorable cake smash, the second shows Raha holding marigolds. A third slide features a tiny music box playing La Vie En Rose. Alia Bhatt's caption reads: “Our joy, our life.. our light! It feels like just yesterday we were playing this song for you while you were in my tummy kicking away. There's nothing to say only that we're blessed to have you in our lives.. you make everyday feel like a full creamy yummy delicious piece of cake. Happy birthday baby tiger… we love you more than love itself.”

Earlier in the day, Raha's grandmoms Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan also left heartfelt birthday wishes for the little one. Neetu Kapoor wrote, "...and just like that she turned 1. Happy 1st birthday my precious doll Raha. We love you to the moon and back." Cute isnt it ? However Neetu Singh wasn't the only one wishing baby Raha as her maternal grandmom and Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan also wished the little one in the most adorable way. She wrote, "Seems like just yesterday that you came into our world. Can't believe its already been a whole year. Happy birthday darling Raha."

Alia Bhatt, who recently won the National Award for Best Actress, will next be seen in Jigra.