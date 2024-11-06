Alia Bhatt's Classic White Shirt And Jeans Got An Autumnal Cherry Red Touch For The Gucci Campaign

Alia Bhatt is a fashion icon. Be it her exquisite lehengas and sarees or casual fits, the diva keeps serving goals. For her latest outing – she decided to go for a street-style look. The actress picked a white shirt with baggy jeans. Alia, who is the global ambassador of Gucci, nailed the simple look with a burgundy arm candy handbag from the luxury brand. She picked a pair of burgundy pointed heels, black sunglasses and hoop earrings from the accessories section. For us, the centre of attraction was the burgundy Gucci bag. For makeup, Alia carried a dewy look. Nupe lipstick and brown smokey eyeshadow were textbook perfect. She opted for a wet and side-parted open hairdo to round off her look.

Alia Bhatt keeps radiating whenever she steps out of her home. Previously, she opted for a denim body-hugging dress, serving fashion goals for all denim lovers. The denim dress came with a box neckline and noodle straps. She carried a no-makeup make-up look.

It won't be wrong to say that Alia Bhatt has given a much-needed spin to boardroom fashion. Proof? Her co-ord set from Mamkam. Her ensemble included a corset top teamed with loose-fitted pants. She layered her top with a printed, noodle-strap camisole. She ditched heavy accessories for the day and opted for huge golden hoops and pointed heels. For makeup, she kept it minimal with nude lipstick and brown eyeshadow and left her middle-parted tresses loose.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Jigra alongside Vedant Raina.

