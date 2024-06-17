It Is Never Too Late For Alia Bhatt To Set Summer Style Goals In A Butter Yellow Floral Printed Dress

Alia Bhatt Slayed Summer In A Floral Dress That Will Be On Every Girl's To-Buy List

Alia Bhatt attended the book launch of her debut as author for a children's book called, Ed Finds A Home on Sunday in Mumbai. The mother-of-one gave the fashion police yet another winning look this summer in an effortless maxi dress with a floral print all over. She picked a very fresh and floral dress for the occasion that delivered a winning summer ensemble look. Let us now take you through all the details of Alia Bhatt's outfit of the day, to help take inspiration from this easy-breezy look for yourself too.

The actress slayed a perfect floral moment styled by celebrity stylist Priyanka Kapadia, who put together this casual yet statement ensemble. The dress was made of cotton and had a buttery yellow floral print all over with narrow straps, box pleats and a fit and flare fit detail that suited Alia's figure well.

On the accessories front, Alia was wearing a sun-inspired, drop-style earrings in gold with an encrusted blue stone in the centre from the label Dev. She also wore a few rings in her fingers to add further depth to the look. The actress wore a pair of pristine white slingback heels that gave the look the perfect lift.

As for Alia's hair and makeup for the outing, her hair was done by hairstylist Mike Desir who styled her chopped-off tresses in loose beach style waves that fell beautifully over her face. Celebrity makeup artist Puneet B Saini did Alia's makeup which had an over-all nude bronzed vibe. Alia's face was perfectly given warmth with bronzer all over. She wore blush and highlight on the high points of her cheeks, had fluffy brows, a shimmery white gold eyeshadow and wispy lashes.

Isn't Alia Bhatt's carefree, floral printed, maxi dress just the stuff of every girl's summer closet dreams? We say, a roaring yes.

