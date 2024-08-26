Tamannaah Bhatia And Vijay Varma's Twinning White T-Shirts And Blue Jeans Double The Couple Style Quotient

Tamannaah And Vijay In Twinning Casual Looks Double The Style Quotient

Trust Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma to impress you with their ever-so-stunning couple style. From their red carpet statements to their chic airport fashion, the couple has only doubled the fashion quotient. Recently, the duo made casual style look so chic as they stepped out in matchy-matchy looks. Vijay turned to a chic baggy OOTD for his look. He paired a white t-shirt with blue jeans and layered the style with a baggy grey cardigan. He sealed the deal with a black cap. Tamannaah complemented Vijay in a matching look as she opted for a chic white t-shirt paired with blue straight-fit jeans. Her radiant glow with tinted cheeks was perfect to nail the beauty game. The couple dished out chic couple goals in the most minimal yet stunning way.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma are indeed high on love and style. Trust the couple to always dish out couple fashion goals every time they make an appearance. Previously, the couple delivered another style moment in ethnic wear. While Vijay looked dapper in a black suit paired with white shirt, Tamannah aced flower power in the most stunning way. She turned to a beautiful dark floral saree to make a case for the most stylish wedding guest. She paired it with a plunging neckline and her bold red lip look was perfect to complete her style.

Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma never fail to make heads turn when they are together.