Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Welcome Baby Girl. Anushka Sharma And Others Congratulate The Couple

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child, a baby daughter today (November 6). She shared a post on her Instagram handle announcing the birth of her daughter and wrote, "And in the best news of our lives: - Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." Soon after she shared the post, their industry friends flooded the comment section. Anushka Sharma re-shared the post on her Instagram stories and wrote, "Hugest congratulations to the parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl," followed by a heart emoticon.

In the comment section, Alia and Ranbir's Brahmastra co-star Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations Alia & Ranbir. All my love, only love for your angel," followed by heart emoticons. Shweta Bachchan wrote, "Congratulations you two!! Happinesss ad health always." Akshay Kumar commented, "Congratulations Alia and Ranbir. No bigger joy in the world than to have a daughter. Bless you all. Sonam Kapoor wrote, "Congratulations darling girl. Cannot wait to see your princess. Kapil Sharma wrote," Congratulations mummy papa this is the bestest gift of god you guys r blessed with lots of love to little princess god bless your beautiful family." Neha Dhupia commented, "Congratulations. God bless all three of you. Biggest hug ever"

Kriti Sanon, Rhea Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Dia Mirza, Madhuri Dixit, Zoya Akhtar, Huma Qureshi and other celebs dropped "congratulations"

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have several films lined up. Alia will be seen in Heart of Stone, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Jee Le Zaraa. Ranbir, on the other hand, will be seen in Animal and Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor.