'Proud Nana' Karan Johar Welcomes Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To The 'World Of Baby Girl'

Karan Johar, who shares a close bond with Alia Bhatt, has shared an adorable post on his Instagram handle wishing the new parents. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia welcomed their first child, a baby girl, on Sunday (November 6). Sharing the happiness, Karan shared a throwback picture from the couple's wedding and wrote a sweet note welcoming them to the "world of baby girl". Calling himself, a proud "Nana" (grandfather), he wrote, "My heart is full of love.... Welcome to the world baby girl... you have so much love waiting for you..... I love you @aliaabhatt and RK (Ranbir Kapoor)!! To the moon and back!!!! So this makes me a proud Nana!!!!" followed by heart emoticons.

On Sunday afternoon, Alia Bhatt dropped a post announcing the birth of her daughter. Sharing a picture of a lion, lioness and their cub, she wrote, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Alia Bhatt made her acting debut with Karan Johar's Student of the Year. Earlier, after the wedding of Alia and Ranbir, the filmmaker re-shared Alia's wedding post and wrote a sweet note, that read, "It's days like this that we live for ...where there is the most beautiful blend of family, love and absolute emotion..... overwhelmed and so full of love in my heart... my darling @aliaabhatt this is such a beautiful life step and my love and blessings go with you everywhere ... Ranbir! I love you... now and forever! You are now my son in law...badhai ho and here's to decades of happiness." The couple got married on April 14, 2022.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt will be next seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.