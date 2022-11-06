Priyanka Chopra Welcomes Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor To Parenthood, Sends Love To 'Little One'

Priyanka Chopra shared this picture. (courtesy: priyankachopra)

Congratulations, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The couple welcomed their little bundle of joy - a baby girl - on Sunday, November 6. Sharing the amazing news with everyone, Alia, in a statement, said, “And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir." From the Kapoors and Bhatts to industry friends, wishes are coming in from all corners. Now, the latest one to join the list is Priyanka Chopra. Sharing Alia's announcement post on Instagram Stories, Priyanka wrote, “Congratulations, Alia and Ranbir. Welcome to parenthood! Loads of love and blessings to the little one.”

Priyanka Chopra will share the screen space with Alia Bhatt in Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa. Now, take a look at the post here:

Anushka Sharma has also written a heartwarming note for the new parents in town. “Hugest congratulations to the new parents and lots of love and blessings to the baby girl.”

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor's cousin, actress Kareena Kapoor just can't wait to meet “mini Alia”. Reacting to Alia Bhatt's statement on Instagram, Kareena wrote, “Ufffffff my mini Alia. Can't wait to meet her.”

Alia Bhatt's sister, Shaheen Bhatt has declared that she “may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has forever changed.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were last seen together in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna in crucial roles.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She is also part of the Hollywood film Heart Of Stone opposite Gal Gadot.

Ranbir Kapoor will next feature in Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Anil Kapoor. He also has Luv Ranjan's next in his kitty.