How Reddit Reacted To Wamiqa Gabbi Wanting To Steal Karan Johar From Alia Bhatt

Actresses such as Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to Kriti Sanon, have always mentioned how Karan Johar has been a solid support to Alia Bhatt in her journey to stardom. The latest actress to have voiced the same opinion is Wamiqa Gabbi who said that the one thing she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt, is Karan Johar.

Alia Bhatt made her big Bollywood debut with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year in 2012. Since then Alia Bhatt has turned out to be a bonafide star with movies like Highway, Dear Zindagi, Gully Boy, and Gangubai Kathiawadi, to name a few. Karan Johar has been her mentor, and the two have always been vocal about the love and respect they have for each other.

What's Happening

In conversation with journalist Nayandeep Rakshit, Wamiqa Gabbi recently revealed the one thing she would like to steal from Alia Bhatt.

The Bhool Chuk Maaf actress said, "Karan Johar, because he has been her biggest supporter, and I think to have someone that powerful, talented and in that position - and to have that love that you share with that person, to have that person in your life - isn't that a beautiful thing?"

Wamiqa Gabbi further expressed her admiration for Ananya Panday's skin, Varun Dhawan's energy, Kriti Sanon's height, and Keerthy Suresh's humility.

How Reddit Reacted

Redditors were impressed with Wamiqa Gabbi's guts to express her thoughts so honestly.

One internet user wrote, "Ash ki beti Wamiqa has more guts than nepo chaplus (She has more guts than nepo kids)."

Someone else mentioned, "Alia won't like this compliment. Aishwarya to Aishwarya's lookalike - they're all saying the same thing."

While another added, "It's true though. Alia would've been launched by the Bhatts if not for KJo. She wouldn't have her current career without his constant lobbying and support."

Another comment read, "Finally, a celeb said it aloud about KJo and Alia - lol."

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Comment On Alia Bhatt Having Karan Johar's Support From The Beginning

Earlier in a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan had shed light on how comforting it is for Alia to have someone like Karan Johar's support so early on.

She had said, "I've said this to her also - it's fantastic for you, the kind of support Karan has given to her from the beginning. To have that kind of establishment with you is very comforting. It's not tough to have it laid out for you for the longest time."

"It's great for you as an actor, as there is only good work and good opportunities ahead. What's nice is she's also doing good work along with great opportunities, which are virtually there on her lap, literally, regularly. So, it's nice she is doing good work within that. So kudos," concluded the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actress.

Alia Bhatt And Wamiqa Gabbi's Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Alia Bhatt is currently busy shooting for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. She also has Alpha with Sharvari Wagh from the YRF (Yash Raj Films) spy verse.

Wamiqa Gabbi's last release was Bhool Chuk Maaf with Rajkummar Rao. She will next be seen in Netflix's Rakt Brahmand: The Bloody Kingdom.

In A Nutshell

