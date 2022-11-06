Alia Bhatt's Sister Shaheen 'May Never Stop Weeping' On Arrival Of 'Little Bean'

Shaheen Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: shaheenb)

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are blessed with a baby girl. The duo, after welcoming their first child on Sunday, are on cloud nine. Now, we have a special post from Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt. She wrote, “I may never stop weeping. Our little bean is finally here and life has changed forever.” Shaheen's note was attached to Alia's statement announcing the birth of her baby daughter that read, “And the best news of our lives – Our baby is here.. And what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love – blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.” Replying to the post, Shweta Bachchan wrote, “Congratulations.” Actress Dia Mirza also dropped heart emojis. Anushka Ranjan stated, “Congrats masiii.”

Here is what Shaheen Bhatt wrote:

Wishes are pouring in from all corners for Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. Alia's mother, veteran actress Soni Razdan too wrote a heartwarming note on Instagram. It read, “Oh happy day ! So much gratitude to life for this amazing wonderful blessing of a gift. Thank you all for your wishes of love. Our collective cup runneth over.”

Ranbir Kapoor's mother Neetu Kapoor has shared Alia Bhatt's statement and wrote, “Blessing.”

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni is the “happiest today.” She shared a picture of the “proud parents” on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Happiest today. Proud parents to the most adorable baby girl. Blessings. Bua loves her already."

Alia Bhatt announced the news of her pregnancy in June this year. She shared a picture of herself and Ranbir from a hospital and wrote, “Our baby ….. coming soon.”

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor tied the nuptial knot after dating for five years in April this year. The wedding was an intimate affair. Sharing the first set of pictures from the wedding day, Alia wrote, “Today, surrounded by our family and friends, at home … in our favourite spot - the balcony we've spent the last 5 years of our relationship - we got married. With so much already behind us, we can't wait to build more memories together … memories that are full of love, laughter, comfortable silences, movie nights, silly fights, wine delights and Chinese bites. Thank you for all the love and light during this very momentous time in our lives. It has made this moment all the more special. Love, Ranbir and Alia.”

Congratulations Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.