Alia Bhatt And Ranbir Kapoor Name Their Daughter 'Raha'

The couple got married in April this year

Alia Bhatt announced the name of her newborn daughter and introduced her to the online world by sharing a picture on Instagram. Alia and her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, recently welcomed their first child on November 6.

Sharing a picture with the baby girl, Alia wrote on Instagram, "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings… Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili she is Joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan, In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief, in Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom & bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it ALL! Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun."

Check out the post here:

In a recent interview with Marie Claire magazine, Alia opened up about raising a child in the spotlight. "I am a little concerned about bringing up a child in the public eye," she said.

"I don't want there to be a sort of, intrusion into my child's life. Because at the end of the day, I have chosen this path, but maybe my child may not want to choose this path when he or she grows up...so that's something that I feel very protective about," she added.

Alia Bhatt welcomed her first child with her husband Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, announcing her daughter's arrival on Instagram.

She married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year at their house Vastu, in front of a few family members and close friends. The star couple had been dating for over five years before getting married. Their story began on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, their first film together.

The couple got married in April this year in an intimate ceremony at their Mumbai residence Vastu and in June, Alia announced her pregnancy on her Instagram handle.