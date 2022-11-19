Nothing, Just A Pic Of New Mom Alia Bhatt With Sister Shaheen

Shaheen Bhatt shared this image. (courtesy: shaheenb )

Hey folks, Shaheen Bhatt's latest post deserves your attention. All thanks to new mom Alia Bhatt. Her smile is too cute to miss in this latest snap of the Bhatt sisters. Alia Bhatt, who welcomed her first child with husband Ranbir Kapoor earlier this month, is making rare appearances on social media. After Alia's “mama” post, we got a glimpse of her in Shaheen's latest Instagram entry. The “beauty patooties,” as they are called by their mom Soni Razdan, in the comments section, are all smiles in the photo. While Alia looks cute in a mustard tie and dye tee, Shaheen can be seen wearing a brown jacket. The author just accompanied her post with a black heart and drum emojis. Singer Ananya Birla was all hearts for the image. She wrote, “This” with a red heart icon in the comments section.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announced the arrival of their baby daughter on November 6. The actress shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle, the text of which read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love, Alia and Ranbir."





A few days after taking her daughter from the hospital to their home, Alia Bhatt thrilled the Internet with an update from her maternity diaries. She posted an out-of-focus picture of herself holding a cup with “mama” written over it. “It's me,” she wrote in the caption.



On the work front, Alia Bhatt was last seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The film is the first of Ayan Mukerji's trilogy. She has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa lined up now.

Ranbir Kapoor, on the other hand, will next be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.