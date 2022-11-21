New Mom Alia Bhatt's 'Cosy' Morning Looks Like This

Alia Bhatt shared this picture. (courtesy: aliaabhatt)

New mommy Alia Bhatt is enjoying a "cosy" winter morning with a hot beverage, and her recent Instagram post stands as proof. On Monday, Alia blessed her fans' Insta feeds with an amazing picture of herself in a black and white sweater. Sharing the post, the actress wrote, "cosy," followed by a hot beverage emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her fans flooded the comment section with heart emoticons. It is Alia's second post after the birth of her daughter. She and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their baby girl earlier this month.

Take a look at Alia's recent post:

Last week, Alia Bhatt shared a post in which she can be seen holding a mug with "Mama" written on it. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "it me," followed by a yellow heart emoticon. Soon after she shared the post, her mother Soni Razdan commented, "Baby," while Tiger Shroff wrote, "Cuuute."

Here have a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, who got married in April this year, welcomed their baby girl on November 6. Informing her fans, Alia shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle, that read, "And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here... and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love love love, Alia and Ranbir."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia Bhatt had a great year as all her films, Gangubai Kathiawadi, RRR and Brahmastra, performed well at the box office. Darlings which was released on Netflix was also well-received by the audience. Next year, she will be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.