Ranbir Kapoor's Trainer Reveals Actor Didn't Skip Gym After Birth Of His Daughter

Drew Neal shared this picture. (courtesy: drewnealpt)

Ranbir Kapoor recently welcomed a daughter on November 6, but this didn't affect his gym diaries. On Monday, the actor's trainer Drew Neal shared a post lauding the actor for not skipping the gym even though he had the "best excuse" after the birth of his daughter. He shared a happy picture with the Brahmastra actor and wrote, "This guy probably had the best excuse not to hit the gym this week after the birth of his baby daughter. However, he didn't skip a beat and smashed every single session. Congratulations once again Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The picture seems to be clicked in a gym as we can see the equipment in the background. The actor looks uber cool in a blue t-shirt and shorts as he poses for the camera.

Soon after he shared the post, Ranbir Kapoor's fans flooded the comment section. A fan wrote, "Work harder without any excuses," while another wrote, "He probably wanted some time to himself and there is nothing wrong with it. I would do that"

Here have a look:

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt welcomed a baby girl earlier this month. In forming her fans, Alia shared an adorable post on her Instagram handle that read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents!!! love love love Alia and Ranbir."

Here have a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in Brahmastra with his wife Alia Bhatt. Next, he will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled with Shraddha Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal with Rashmika Mandanna.