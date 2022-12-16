Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar New Poster: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor In A Familiar Pose

Shraddha Kapoor with Ranbir. (courtesy: shraddhakapoor)

After announcing the title of the film, the makers of Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar shared a new poster on Thursday. The poster features the film's lead pair Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor. In the picture, Ranbir holds Shraddha in his arms. It seems to be a recreation of the iconic Barsaat poster from 1949 that featured Raj Kapoor and Nargis. While the duo's pose might be romantic - their expressions, not so much. Shraddha Kapoor explained in her caption accompanying the post. She wrote: "Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Nautanki > Couple Goals." The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan and it is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's first project together.

See the poster shared by Shraddha Kapoor here:

Earlier this week, Shraddha Kapoor announced the title of the film with this teaser, which has shots of her and Ranbir Kapoor flirting throughout. "And the title is... Finally here! Dekhoooo (watch it)," Shraddha captioned it.

Speaking of the film, Ranbir Kapoor, during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah earlier this month, said that Luv Ranjan's Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar might be his last film in the romcom genre. "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older,'" said the actor.

The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan and it has been co-produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on Holi next year. The film will hit the screens on 8th March 2023.

The film's director Luv Ranjan is best-known for helming the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He also directed the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which emerged as a hit at the box office. He also produced Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.