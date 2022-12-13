Alia Bhatt's LOL Guess About Title Of Shraddha Kapoor's Film With Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor with co-star Shraddha. (courtesy: shraddhas_sona)

Luv Ranjan's untitled film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor is trending big time. Why, you ask? Well, the makers teased the fans with the initials of the film's title on Tuesday and asked them to guess the name based on that. The poster simply read: "Shraddha Ranbir TJMM - A Luv Ranjan film. Title releasing tomorrow." Sharing the poster, Shraddha Kapoor wrote in her caption: "And the title is...Guess Karo." Alia Bhatt tried to guess the title of the film and she wrote this sharing Shraddha Kapoor's post on her Instagram story: "Tingle Jingle mingle mingle." We'll have to wait till Wednesday to see if Alia Bhatt's guess was right.

This is what Alia Bhatt posted:

Screenshot of Alia Bhatt's Instagram story.

Read Shraddha Kapoor's post here:

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor, during the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah earlier this month, said that Luv Ranjan's film might be his last film in the romcom genre. "I don't know it is probably going to be one of the last romantic comedies I do because I am getting older,' said the actor.

Luv Ranjan is best-known for directing the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series. He also directed the 2018 film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety which emerged as a hit at the box office. He also produced Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De.