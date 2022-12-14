Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: Ranbir Kapoor And Shraddha Kapoor's Film Gets A Title

Shraddha and Ranbir in a still from the teaser. (courtesy: YouTube)

The wait is finally over. Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's next film, which is being directed by Luv Ranjan is titled Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. The makers announced the title of the film on Wednesday afternoon. They also shared a teaser of sorts. The video begins with the classic hair flip shot featuring Shraddha Kapoor, who is seen walking towards Ranbir Kapoor. The moment the two hug, the text 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' flashes on screen. What follows are some shots of Shraddha Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor continuously flirting with each other. Turns out Alia Bhatt's guess was wrong. The actress' guess for the title of the film starring her husband Ranbir was "Tingle Jingle mingle mingle."

Check out the teaser here:

Sharing the film's title, Shraddha Kapoor wrote in her caption: "And the title is...Finally Here. Dekhoooo."

On Tuesday, the makers teased fans with the film's initials. The TJMM title announcement was much awaited. "And the title is...... Guess Karo?" Shraddha Kapoor wrote.

The film has been directed by Luv Ranjan and it has been co-produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, presented by T- Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to release on Holi next year. The film will hIt the screens on 8th March 2023.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's first film together. This is also the actors' first project with Luv Ranjan, who is best known for directing films like the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety.