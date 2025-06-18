"Sonam Ran Away After Hitman...": New Details In Honeymoon Murder Case

Sonam Raghuvanshi ran away after Vishal Singh Chauhan - one of the hitmen hired by her - struck her newly-wed husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, with a machete for the first time, police said.

The 24-year-old woman left the crime spot as 29-year-old Raja started bleeding and screaming in pain and returned only when he died after being attacked multiple times, the police said.

The developments came as a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the murder took all the accused, including Sonam, to Meghalaya's Sohra, around 65 km from capital Shillong, to recreate the scene where the crime took place.

The Indore-based businessman was brutally murdered by Sonam, her lover Raj Kushwaha, and three hitmen, during the couple's honeymoon in Meghalaya last month. The other hitmen were identified as Akash Rajput and Anand Kurmi. All the five accused have been arrested.

Police said an investigation and recreation of the crime scene revealed that Vishal was the first one to attack Raja with a machete. "When he started bleeding and screaming, Sonam ran away. Vishal and the other (hitmen) Vishal continued to attack Raja with the machete," one of the police officers said, seeking anonymity.

"Sonam returned to the spot only after Raja died in the attack," the officer added.

Police said a second machete that was used to murder Raja was also recovered during this period. The second "dao" (machete) was found inside the same gorge, below the Wei Sawdong Parking Lot at Riat Arliang, from where Raja's body and another machete were recovered.

Initially, police thought Raja was killed with only one "dao". However, it was only during the recreation of the crime scene on Tuesday that the police learnt about the second weapon.

The case initially began as that of a "missing couple", after Raja and Sonam could not be traced during their honeymoon in the northeastern state, but took a tragic turn and revealed a shocking betrayal.

The couple - both from Indore - got married on May 11. According to the police, the wedding took place despite Sonam's relationship with Raj, who worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by her family. Sonam used to look after the family business.

After their wedding in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to Meghalaya for honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

Amid an intense search for "missing" Sonam, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on June 8 and later surrendered at Nandganj police station. This came hours after Akash, Vishal, and Anand were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Indore and Sagar towns (in Madhya Pradesh). Raj was arrested later.

On June 11, Sonam reportedly confessed to killing her husband. Police said her cousin, Jitendra Raghuvanshi, had cleared the first installment of payment to the three hitmen.

Sonam's brother Govind said his family has snapped all ties with her. He also expressed solidarity with Raja's grieving family members and vowed to help them in their fight for justice in a case which has shocked the nation.