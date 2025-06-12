Sonam Raghuvanshi's Cousin Paid Hitmen Hired For Raja's Murder: Police

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A cousin of Sonam Raghuvanshi paid the hitmen who were hired to murder her husband Raja, police said.

Jitendra Raghuvanshi made the payment through his UPI account.

A cousin of Sonam Raghuvanshi had cleared the first installment of payment to the three hitmen who were hired to murder her husband, Raja Raghuvanshi, in Meghalaya last month, police officers probing the case said on Thursday.

While five people have been arrested so far, Sonam's cousin Jitendra Raghuvanshi has now come under the police's scanner for his possible involvement in the crime that has sent shockwaves across the country.

According to the police, Jitendra's UPI account was used to pay the first installment of the money that was promised to hitmen Akash Rajput, Vishal Singh Chauhan and Anand Kurmi by Sonam on May 23 - the day Raja was murdered.

It could not be immediately ascertained if Jitendra had facilitated the payment before or after the crime was committed.

Jitendra is a part of the family business that is mostly monitored by Sonam, and reportedly oversees the expenses, police said. "We are trying to find out if he was aware of the reason behind the payment," one of the officers said.

Sources said Sonam had offered Rs 20 lakh to the hitmen, although an official confirmation or statement in this regard is also awaited.

Besides the hitmen, Sonam and her boyfriend, Raj Kushwaha, have been arrested for the murder. Police said Raj was also involved in Sonam's family business and worked as an accountant at the furniture sheet unit owned by them. The two wanted to marry each other.

Police earlier said that Vishal was the first one to attack Raja with a machete.

On May 11, 24-year-old Sonam and 29-year-old Raja got married, despite the former's relationship with Raj.

After their wedding in Indore, Raja and Sonam travelled to Meghalaya for honeymoon. They disappeared on May 23, hours after checking out of a homestay at Nongriat village, 20 km from where Raja's body was found on June 2.

Amid an intense search for "missing" Sonam, she surfaced in Uttar Pradesh's Ghazipur on Sunday night and later surrendered at Nandganj police station. This came hours after Akash, Vishal, and Anand were arrested from Uttar Pradesh and Indore and Sagar towns (in Madhya Pradesh). Raj was arrested later.

On Wednesday, Sonam reportedly confessed to killing her husband in the northeastern state. Her brother Govind said his family has snapped all ties with her. He also expressed solidarity with Raja's grieving family members and vowed to help them in their fight for justice in a case which has shocked the nation.

Govind also demanded that his sister be hanged if found guilty.