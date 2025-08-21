Shilpa Shetty's PDA-Filled Post For Husband Raj Kundra Amid Rs 60 Crore Fraud Allegations. Watch

Shilpa Shetty shared a romantic video featuring her husband Raj Kundra.

What's Happening

Shilpa Shetty posted the video on Instagram with the song Jogiya from Raj's upcoming Punjabi film Mehar.

In the clip, the couple is seen walking together before Raj lifts Shilpa in his arms as the music plays in the background.

Sharing the video, Shilpa captioned it, "Naal rehna taan easy aa... uthake dikhana real test aa #Chakdo Can your Jogiya do it too? #JogiyaChallenge #Mehar #love #Gratitude."

Responding in the comments, Raj wrote, "Love you meri jaan."

Background

Shilpa and Raj got engaged in February 2009 and married in November of the same year. The couple welcomed their first child, a son, in May 2012 and their daughter, born through surrogacy, in February 2020.

The couple is currently facing a legal matter. Businessman Deepak Kothari has accused Raj Kundra and Shilpa Shetty of defrauding him of Rs 60 crore. He claims the funds were meant for business expansion but were instead diverted for personal use.

The case is being investigated by the Economic Offences Wing. A legal representative for the couple has called the accusations "baseless" and "malicious."

Meanwhile, Mehar tells the story of Karamjit, a man from rural Punjab who struggles to regain his dignity as a father, husband, and son. Despite hardships, he finds the strength to rise again for his family.

On the work front, Shilpa was last seen in Sukhee, directed by Sonal Joshi. The film follows the journey of Sukhpreet "Sukhee" Kalra, a 38-year-old housewife who rediscovers herself during a high school reunion in Delhi.

She will next appear in KD: The Devil, a Kannada action drama directed by Prem. The film stars Dhruva Sarja in the lead role, along with Sanjay Dutt, Shilpa Shetty, V Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

