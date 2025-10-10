Karwa Chauth 2025: Moon Timings, Significance, And What To Eat After Breaking The Fast

October marks the arrival of India's most anticipated festive season, when homes light up with diyas, families gather, and every evening feels like a celebration. Among the many festivals that bring colour to the month, Karwa Chauth stands out as one of the most cherished. Falling on Krishna Paksha Chaturthi (the fourth day after the full moon) in the Hindu month of Kartik, Karwa Chauth is also known as Karak Chaturthi. In 2025, the festival will be observed on October 10, uniting married women across India in a day of devotion, fasting, and ritual celebration. While it is most widely observed in North India, several southern states also follow it, based on their regional calendar in the month of Ashwin. Women traditionally fast from sunrise until the moon appears, abstaining from both food and water as a symbol of love, strength, and faith. Here is everything you need to know — from moonrise timings to fasting rituals and post-fast meal ideas.

Karwa Chauth 2025 Date And Tithi Details

• Chaturthi Tithi Begins: October 9, 2025 – 10:54 PM

• Chaturthi Tithi Ends: October 10, 2025 – 07:38 PM

• Karwa Chauth Puja Muhurat: October 10, 2025 – 05:57 PM to 07:11 PM

• Upavasa (Fasting) Time: October 10, 2025 – 06:19 AM to 08:13 PM

• Moonrise: October 10, 2025 – 08:13 PM

The moonrise marks the end of the fast, when women look skyward through a sieve, offer prayers, and take the first sip of water from their partner's hands - a moment symbolic of blessings, affection, and renewal.

Significance Of Karwa Chauth

Karwa Chauth goes beyond ritual fasting; it is a day that celebrates devotion and the strength of relationships. Traditionally, women observe a nirjala fast — without food or water — from sunrise until the moonrise, praying for their husband's long life and wellbeing. The festival represents endurance and unity among women who gather for the evening puja, share stories, and wait together for the moon's first appearance. The sight of the moon becomes the day's most awaited moment, marking the transition from discipline to celebration.

In essence, Karwa Chauth is as much about community and cultural continuity as it is about love. Across generations, it remains a symbol of faith, resilience, and shared tradition.

Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise Timings In Major Indian Cities

Here are the expected moonrise timings for major Indian cities on Karwa Chauth 2025:

City Moon (Puja) Time Delhi 8:13 PM Mumbai 8:55 PM Kolkata 7:42 PM Chennai 8:38 PM Dehradun 8:05 PM Chandigarh 8:09 PM Jaipur 8:23 PM Patna 7:48 PM Jammu 8:11 PM Gandhinagar 8:46 PM Ahmedabad 8:47 PM Shimla 8:06 PM Bhopal 8:26 PM Lucknow 8:02 PM Kanpur 8:06 PM Gorakhpur 7:52 PM Prayagraj 8:02 PM Noida 8:12 PM Gurugram 8:14 PM Haridwar 8:05 PM Indore 8:34 PM Bhubaneswar 7:58 PM Raipur 8:01 PM

What To Eat After Breaking The Fast

After an entire day of fasting, it is important to ease your system back into digestion gradually. The goal is to rehydrate, replenish, and restore energy gently.

1. Start with hydration: Once the moon is sighted and the rituals are complete, begin with a few sips of water or milk. This helps the body regain balance after the long fast.

2. Choose light, home-cooked meals: Opt for comforting, easy-to-digest dishes such as khichdi, dal, or soft chapatis. These foods are gentle on the stomach and aid digestion.

3. Enjoy sweets in moderation: Treat yourself to a small serving of kheer or halwa to restore glucose levels, but avoid overindulgence.

4. Avoid heavy or fried foods: Deep-fried snacks, aerated drinks, and caffeine can cause discomfort after fasting. Stick to simple, nourishing meals to help your body recover smoothly.

Eating mindfully after Karwa Chauth allows the body to adjust and prevents fatigue the next day.

Tips To Make Your Karwa Chauth Fast Easier

Preparing for the fast with care can make the day more comfortable and meaningful.

1. Stay hydrated the night before: Drink plenty of water, coconut water, or herbal tea before sunrise to maintain hydration.

2. Eat a wholesome sargi: The pre-dawn meal should include fruits, nuts, and slow-digesting foods such as pheni or seviyan to provide lasting energy.

3. Avoid caffeine and fried foods: These can cause acidity or fatigue later in the day. Opt for light and nourishing choices early morning.

4. Rest during the day: Save energy by avoiding strenuous activities and taking short naps if possible.

Fasting on Karwa Chauth is as much about intention as it is about endurance. Listening to your body and staying mindful of your limits helps preserve the spirit of the festival without strain. Whether one observes it through family tradition or personal faith, Karwa Chauth reflects an age-old truth about Indian festivals: they are as much about human connection as they are about worship.