Karwa Chauth 2025: Moonrise Time And Rituals To Know Across India

Karwa Chauth 2025 is being celebrated today across the country. Markets and malls are bustling with women shopping enthusiastically for the festival. This excitement is also seen among celebrity newlyweds celebrating their first Karwa Chauth. On this special day, women dress up like brides, wearing red sarees, vermillion, bangles, and jewelry. They observe a day-long fast and offer prayers for the long life of their husbands. Preparations for the fast begin several days in advance, reflecting the devotion and cultural importance of the occasion.

Here's when the moon will rise in different cities like Delhi, Chandigarh, and Shimla.

City: Moonrise Time (PM)

Delhi: 8:13

Mumbai: 8:55

Kolkata: 7:42

Chennai: 8:38

Dehradun: 8:05

Chandigarh: 8:09

Jaipur: 8:23

Patna: 7:48

Jammu: 8:11

Gandhinagar: 8:46

Ahmedabad: 8:47

Shimla: 8:06

Bhopal: 8:26

Lucknow: 8:02

Kanpur: 8:06

Gorakhpur: 7:52

Prayagraj: 8:02

Noida: 8:13

Gurugram: 8:14

Haridwar: 8:05

Indore: 8:34

Bhubaneswar: 7:58

Raipur: 8:01

Karwa Chauth 2025: Auspicious time to offer prayers to the moon

The Chaturthi Tithi for Karwa Chauth 2025 begins at 10:54 PM on October 9 and ends at 7:38 PM on October 10. The most auspicious time to offer prayers to the moon on October 10 is between 5:57 PM and 7:07 PM, which is ideal for performing the puja. However, married women usually remain engaged in prayer and fasting throughout the day until the moon is sighted.