Karwa Chauth 2025: Inside Parents-To-Be Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Celebrations

Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child with her husband and politician Raghav Chadha, celebrated her first Karwa Chauth after announcing her pregnancy.

What's Happening

Parineeti observed the traditional fast for her husband and referred to him as the love of her life.

Sharing pictures from the celebration, Parineeti wrote, "My chaand, the love of my life. Happy Karwa Chauth."

The photos offered fans a glimpse into the couple's intimate celebration.

In one of the pictures, Parineeti was seen performing the traditional ritual of viewing her husband through a sieve, while Raghav held a pooja thali.

Another candid frame showed the couple sitting together and sharing a warm moment.

The last picture showed a close-up of customised juttis with the initials "P" and "R" along with their wedding date, September 24, 2023, inscribed on them.

Background

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha announced their pregnancy in August this year.

The couple got married in September 2023 in an intimate yet grand ceremony in Udaipur, Rajasthan, attended by family members, close friends, and political dignitaries.

The couple dated for several months before officially confirming their relationship earlier that year.

Recently, Parineeti also announced the revamp of her YouTube channel, where she plans to interview people from different walks of life in a fun, conversational format. The first guest on her new series was her husband, Raghav Chadha.

