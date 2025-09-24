Parents-To-Be Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Anniversary Wish From Paris (There's A Catch)

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are celebrating their second wedding anniversary today. The couple, who are expecting their first child, shared an adorable post to mark the special day.

What's Happening

Raghav and Parineeti shared the same set of three images with different captions.

In the first picture, Raghav is seen wearing a t-shirt that has "I love Pari" written on it.

Parineeti is seen keeping her hands on Raghav's t-shirt, seemingly hiding something.

In the second image, Raghav spreads his hands, while Parineeti keeps her hand on the t-shirt.

The mystery is revealed in the third image. Raghav is wearing a t-shirt that has "I love Paris" written on it.

Parineeti wrote in the caption, "As a wife, it was my duty to fix the mistake. Happy anniversary my Ragaii! The love of my life, my pagluu friend, my calm and composed husband - can't wait to do the rest of my life with you ..."

Explaining Parineeti's mischief, Raghav wrote, "Breaking: Wife refuses to let husband love anything more than her, even cities. Happy Anniversary to the girl who makes every place feel like home."

Raghav and Parineeti's Pregnancy

Raghav and Parineeti announced their pregnancy on August 25. The couple shared a delightful Instagram post featuring a cake decorated with '1 1=3' and a short video of them walking hand-in-hand.

Raghav-Parineeti's Wedding

Raghav and Parineeti got married on September 24, 2023, in a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony held at The Leela Palace, Udaipur, Rajasthan. Parineeti's aunt, Madhu Chopra—who is also Priyanka Chopra's mother—was present at the wedding, along with notable guests including Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Aaditya Thackeray, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, designer Manish Malhotra, and sports personalities Harbhajan Singh and Sania Mirza.