Woman Dies Of Heart Attack On Karwa Chauth, Video Captures Her Last Dance

In a heartbreaking incident, a woman fasting for her husband's long life died of a heart attack during Karwa Chauth celebrations in Punjab's Barnala. Asha Rani, 59, was dancing with friends when she collapsed. She was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared her dead.

According to neighbours, Asha Rani was fasting on the occasion of Karwa Chauth, a festival celebrated by Hindu women for their husband's long life. Women fast through the day and eat only on sighting the moon. The husband offers the fasting woman the first sip of water.

This Friday evening, Asha Rani, her husband Tarsem Lal and their granddaughter visited a friend's place to join the Karwa Chauth celebrations. The moon had not been sighted, and the fasting women, including Asha Rani, started dancing to Punjabi songs. Ironically, the song's lyrics were: "Enjoy yourself, we don't know what may happen tomorrow morning." Visuals show Asha Rani, clad in a yellow saree, dancing to the peppy song on a makeshift, illuminated dance floor. Suddenly, she collapses, shocking the others who rush to help her.

The incident has shocked residents of Barnala. Neighbours say Asha Rani's family is involved in social work. "It is unfortunate that she died on the day of Karwa Chauth. We cannot even imagine what the family is going through," said Hardeep Singh, a neighbour.

Rinka Kumar, another neighbour, said he could not believe it when he heard about the tragedy. "She was dancing happily when she collapsed. We are heartbroken. A woman fasts for her husband's long life on Karwa Chauth. We can only imagine what he is going through."

Surinder Kaur Walia, also a neighbour, said it was very tragic for a woman fasting for her husband's long life to die the same day. "We are firmly with the family."