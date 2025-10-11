Watch: British Man Breaks Karwa Chauth Fast After 'Desperate' Search For Moon

A British content creator has gone viral on social media after sharing a video where he fasted for his Indian wife on Karwa Chauth. Nick Booker, known for sharing interesting tidbits about Indian history, took to Instagram to share a video titled, "My desperate Karwa Chauth search for the Moon', where he chronicled his journey of making it from Mumbai to Delhi to break the fast alongside his wife.

"I've been fasting for Karwa Chauth since 5 a.m. this morning when I was in Mumbai at Soho House in Juhu Beach, and now I've reached Delhi, which is of course where I live with my wife and daughter," said Booker.

The Englishman from Somerset revealed he was at the Lodhi Hotel, as it was the highest building he could access to see the Moon as quickly as possible. He also gave a brief history of Karwa Chauth and why it is celebrated on a particular day.

"So Karwa Chauth is, of course, the fourth night of the Krishna Paksha, the waning moon in the month of Kartik, which means we've got nine nights to go before Deepavali - the night of Amavasya. That is when we bring the light, because we're the ones who are lighting the diyas and welcoming Lakshmi into our homes."

He concluded the video by drinking water from a bottle alongside his wife with a message: “Wishing all of those who kept this fast. I hope you've broken it well, and I wish you all a Happy Karwa Chauth and Shubh Deepavali.”

Watch the viral video here:

'Truly amazing'

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 1.1 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with users lauding Booker for adapting Indian culture wholeheartedly.

"My favourite content for Karwachauth came from you. Who would have thought :) Happy Karwachauth to both of you," said one user, while another added: "Hope you had a beautiful time with your wife. Kindly post pictures of you with your lovely family."

A third commented: "Your excitement makes me feel like I miss my wife...even though I've never had one! Wishing you and your family a life full of happiness."

A fourth said: "Thank you so much for embracing and celebrating our culture. It is truly amazing!"

Usually, married Hindu women observe a 'nirjala vrat', or fast, by not consuming food or drinking a single drop of water after sunrise for the entire day. However, in the last few years, an increasing number of men are also keeping the fast alongside their wives.