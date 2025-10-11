Woman's WFH Request Denied Despite Submitting MRI, Police Report: 'Corporates Lack Empathy'

A woman's work-from-home (WFH) request to look after her injured mother was rejected by the office despite sending MRI scans and a police report as proof. In a now-viral Reddit post titled, "Indian work culture is actually insane", the user shared that their mother-in-law (MIL) and her brother were injured in a scooter incident last week.

While the MIL fractured her arm, the brother's face and hand were swollen and bruised, making movement difficult.

"My wife's younger sister lives in Bangalore and works in IT. She asked her company if she could work from home for 1 month since my MIL literally can't move or do anything right now," the user wrote in the r/india subreddit.

"They asked for proof, she literally sent them MRI scans, the police report. They scheduled a meeting, just to tell her no and how they have very less bandwidth in their team."

The user was perplexed by the rejection, stating that her wife's sister did not seek leave but offered to WFH, considering her job did not require her to work from the office.

"Her job doesn't even need her to be in the office. My wife is staying with her for now, till she gets better," the user said, adding: "It gets worse, her brother (the one from the accident) was given only two days off and then told to come back to work. His younger brother now drops and picks him up every single day because he's still in pain. I always heard about how big corporates lack empathy (mr robot), but watching it happen honestly hit different. It's disgusting."

'Lacking empathy'

As the post went viral, social media users shared similar corporate experiences, while others pointed out that Indians lacked empathy as a society.

"My brother had a freak accident where a part of his finger was severed. They wanted him to come back to work in 10 days. Obviously, he couldn't go back in 3 days after discharge, duh!! So they laid him off," said one user, while another added: "Name and shame the company so that they have huge attrition rate and losses."

A third commented: "Trash company. My company has a mandatory work-from-office policy. But in situations like these, people, ofcourse, get wfh."

A fourth said: "We as society lack empathy. I feel for you and your family. We as a society thrive in belittling people with whatever power we have."

Last month, a techie claimed that he was fired from a startup after taking approved leave for the Durga Puja festival. In a viral Reddit post, the user stated that they had been fired despite going through the right channels to seek approval for their leave request.