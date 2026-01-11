Woman Slapped, Abused By Man On Busy Andhra Road, None Came To Her Rescue

A woman in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam district took to social media on Sunday to describe an incident where she was slapped and abused by an unknown man while commuting to her workplace. She further alleged that bystanders did not react or intervene during the attack, which she felt worsened the situation.

According to the victim, the incident occurred on Visakhapatnam's bustling Jagadamba Junction Road. She said that she was on her way to the office when an unidentified man intercepted her. Without provocation, the man allegedly launched a physical attack on her and subjected her to a barrage of abusive and offensive language. Both the victim and witnesses noted that the attacker was wearing a religious garland.

Despite the incident occurring in a high-traffic area during broad daylight, the victim expressed shock that onlookers did not intervene to help her. She later uploaded a video on social media to share her ordeal. In the video, she described the physical pain and the emotional trauma of the assault.

"I am angry and upset that no one reacted on the road. What if he had stabbed me? Would people just keep watching like it's a show?" she asked, questioning the lack of support from fellow citizens.

The video has since gone viral, with thousands of shares and comments demanding immediate action. The suspect has since been arrested.