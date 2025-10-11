'Don't Expect Refund': BluSmart's Unfiltered X Post Accuses Founders Of Fraud

Months after BluSmart ceased operations, the electric cab service's social media handle has gone viral for a post that has captured the internet's attention. After months of inactivity on the account, an unfiltered message posted on Friday (Oct 10) on X (formerly Twitter) took a dig at the company's founders whilst informing that the company's employees had not been paid for four months.

"Everyone, Blusmart company has been shut since Feb '2025. Founders have done the fraud. Do not expect any refund of your wallet money. Even the employees have also not got their 4 months salary. No point messaging on social media," read the post.

As of the last update, the post had garnered over 4.7 lakh views and hundreds of comments, with a section of users questioning whether it was an authentic post, while others lauded the social media team for exposing the founders.

"W intern. Can't lose job because it doesn't exist. Hope they all get paid soon," one user said, while another added: "Account should continue to roast till refunds issued /salaries paid."

A third commented: "Company assets should be seized by the govt and auctioned to pay off customers and salaries firstill refunds issued /salaries paid."

BluSmart's end

BluSmart Mobility was founded in 2019 by Anmol Singh Jaggi and Punit K Goyal. Headquartered in Gurugram, Haryana, it was launched as India's first all-electric ride-hailing platform, aiming to offer a cleaner, more reliable alternative to traditional cab services.

However, the company was forced to end its operations in April this year after the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) alleged the founders had misused the funds at an affiliate company. The market regulator alleged they bought a luxury apartment with money allocated for electric vehicles.

In July, a video showing BluSmart cabs gathering dust at an EV charging station went viral, with social media users highlighting the sad end of a company that once seemed promising.