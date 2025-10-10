'Will Never Use Metro Again': Teen Shares 'Scary' Experience With Creepy Man In Viral Post

A routine Delhi Metro ride took a 'scary' turn for a female passenger when a middle-aged man behaved inappropriately with her. In a now-viral Reddit post titled. 'Will never use metro again, with time men are getting more scary,' the teenager who undertook the journey from Shalimar Bagh towards Rithala shared how the experience had left her 'confused' and 'nervous'.

The woman stated that the man came and sat beside her at the Netaji Subhash Place station and made light contact initially, which she shrugged off as an accident.

"He was trying to take his phone out from left pocket and had a little bit contact with me. I didn't mind because he was a little fat, so I thought it was not intentional," the user wrote in the r/delhi subreddit.

"After 10 seconds, his arm touched mine for one to two seconds, and then within five seconds, his arm touched, but this time it was like he was leaning towards me, and it was a continuous contact for 10 seconds until I bent a little towards the front."

While the woman was still processing the incident, the man put his elbow on the back of her shoulder.

"I didn't know anyone would go this far here in the metro. I got a little uncomfortable, nervous and after around 10 seconds, I said: 'Why are you putting your arms on me?'"

After the confrontation, the man looked towards the teenager, patted her shoulder twice and apologised. However, a few minutes later, he put his hand on the lap of the female.

"Before I could say anything, he touched my cheek (like for: 0.5 sec. with his other hand and put pressure on my lap with his other hand and left at the Pitampura stop."

The teen sought advice from the internet as she could not do anything in the situation, adding that she was disturbed by the entire ordeal.

"I didn't know why, but it is really hard, I never thought something like this would disturb you this much. Sorry for all these paragraphs but I needed to get it out. I was feeling so bad from morning."

'Wasn't your fault'

As the post gained significant traction online, social media users sympathised with the individual and assured her that her feelings were valid.

"You didn't do anything wrong, he did. Speak up or report it if it happens again," one user said, while another added: "Reading such posts makes me sad. These perverts need to be taught a lesson or they continue to do what they are doing."

A third commented: "It wasn't your fault, and it was actually scary, especially when this happens, the mind just freezes, and we don't know how to act properly. Always have pepper spray, and next time, stop their behaviour at the start when you feel uncomfortable."

A fourth said: "The situation is getting worse ngl. Yesterday, a random man winked at me for no reason. By the time I realised he was gone. Like this isn't similar to your situation, but yet this gesture of his made me quite uncomfortable for hours."