Watch: 'Gutka' Stains Spotted At Patna Metro Station, Days After Inauguration

Days after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar inaugurated the 3.45-km-long elevated section of the Patna Metro, a video has surfaced online, reigniting the long-standing conversation about the lack of civic sense in the country. The clip, shared by a Patna vlogger named Rounak Agarwal on Instagram, shows one of the stations already defaced by red gutka stains.

"It's not even been 2-3 days since the Patna Metro started and you can already see the 'gutka gang' has arrived, who have turned the metro stations and platforms with red stains," Agarwal said in the video.

"Have some shame, people of Bihar. The government is doing such a good job by building this metro, and you're making it dirty."

Disclaimer: NDTV cannot independently verify the authenticity of the video.

'Fine them'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 1.1 million views and hundreds of comments, with the majority of users demanding strict action against the culprits.

"Put a fine of Rs 200-300 for spitting, chewing tobacco. Collect it efficiently. Make it revenue," said one user, while another added: "If cameras are installed there, the administration should release photos of the people spitting and also make them clean up."

A third commented: "Cameras should identify those who litter and make them clean up until there's a sense of shame, people won't learn. If you throw even one piece of garbage, you should clean the streets for the next hour."

The elevated corridor, covering three stations: Patliputra Bus Terminal, Zero Mile, and Bhoothnath, was opened as part of the "priority corridor" on Monday (Oct 6). The metro services are currently available from 8 am to 10 pm every day, with each train operating at 20-minute intervals.

The Bihar CM also laid the foundation stones for six underground metro stations, including Patna Junction, and a 9.35-km-long tunnel connecting them, as part of corridor 1. Patna Metro will have two corridors: Red Line (16.86 km) and Blue Line (14.56 km), with a total of 24 stations. Full-scale operations in the first phase are expected to begin by 2027.