Assam Man Arrested For Social Media Post Supporting Bangladesh Lynching

The arrest was made on the basis of a complaint lodged by Rashtriya Bajrang Dal and the International Hindu Parishad Bajrang Dal, they said.

Assam Man Arrested For Social Media Post Supporting Bangladesh Lynching
The arrested youth allegedly posted the video of the lynching and wrote a post in support of the crime.

A man was arrested in Assam's Kamrup district on Tuesday for allegedly making a social media post in support of the lynching of a Hindu youth in Bangladesh, police said.

"On the basis of the complaint, an FIR was registered at Rangia police station. After a preliminary investigation, police arrested the youth," an officer said.

The arrested youth allegedly posted the video of the lynching and wrote a post in support of the crime on Facebook and Instagram, police said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

