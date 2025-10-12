Watch: British Man Impressed by Delhi Airport's Pubs And Art, Internet Recommends Bengaluru T2 Next

A British travel content creator recently shared a video on Instagram showcasing Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, leaving viewers impressed. In the video, Nick Booker explored Delhi Airport's Terminal 1, showcasing its impressive amenities. He spotted various shops, pubs, and artwork, highlighting the airport's modern facilities. Panning his camera, he pointed out an Irish pub behind him, saying, "There's also a Budweiser bar. I know those are priorities for British travellers."

He then walked through the terminal, showing off Accessorize from London and Hamley's, the world-famous toy shop that originated in London, now Indian-owned. The Body Shop was also featured, with Nick remarking, "Anita Roddick would be so proud to see the Body Shop in Delhi Terminal 1".

The video took a humorous turn when Booker realised that he had left his mobile phone at the airport. When he returned to the spot ten minutes later, and his phone was still there, waiting for him.

Watch the video here:

The video sparked a wave of reactions online, with many praising Delhi Airport's amenities. Some users even recommended Bengaluru's Terminal 2, saying it's even more beautiful and feels like the future. One user commented, "India is amazing," while another jokingly asked if someone could tell Booker that these facilities have existed for a long time.

A third user wrote, "India is amazing. I, too, left my mobile in a shop in Jaipur and didn't realize it, but the shop owner came looking for us to return it."

A fourth added, "Really appreciate you for trying to always bring the best out of India. Best volunteer ambassador for Indian Tourism."

Some popular attractions at Delhi Airport include its art installations, which add to the airport's aesthetic appeal. Visitors can also explore the airport's food and beverage options, which range from local cuisine to international flavors.

