"It Stinks Of Oil In Here": UK Man's Close Call In Dubai As Drone Hits His Apartment

A British man was enjoying his tea when a drone smashed into his luxury apartment in Dubai, Metro reported. He filmed the aftermath of the incident and shared the footage on social media, with one user calling it "absolutely insane". The video shows scattered glass and furniture. Luckily, the impact appeared to be on one side of the apartment.

"No joking, guys, we have just been hit by a drone. We heard it coming. It stinks of oil in here. I didn't even finish my cup of tea. We have just been hit by a drone," the man who filmed the video said. "We are in Warda 1 on the top floor, 19th floor."

"Absolutely insane video of a British man's apartment in Dubai having been hit by an Iranian drone which failed to detonate," the caption of the post read. However, NDTV can't confirm when exactly the incident happened.

Also read | "Burn In Hell": News Host Who Escaped Iran As Child Reacts To Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's Death

Watch the video here:

Absolutely insane video of a British mans apartment in Dubai having been hit by an Iranian drone which failed to detonate. pic.twitter.com/xnXKbMQd9k — Mountain Rats (@mountain_rats) March 1, 2026

Also read | Ex-Miss France Elodie Gossuin, Stranded in Dubai, Shares Distressing Video: "Lived Through Horrible Day"

Amid escalating tensions between Iran and the US and Israel, Tehran launched strikes and vowed to step up its retaliation for the killing of its supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Several drone attacks have been reported in different parts of the city. Dubai's iconic Burj Al Arab hotel and other landmarks were also hit by drone debris earlier.

The drone, reportedly a Shahed-136, was intercepted by UAE air defence systems, but debris caused a minor fire on the Burj Al Arab's outer facade. According to reports, four staff members were injured, and Dubai Airport sustained damage. The Burj Khalifa, the world's tallest building, was evacuated as a precaution.

As per news agencies, satellite images show smoke rising over Dubai, with fires reported at Jebel Ali port and Palm Jumeirah. The UAE confirmed that there was no major damage or casualties.